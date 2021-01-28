Advertisement

Maine nonprofit backs legislation regarding PFAS chemicals this session

Defend our Health is hoping to remove toxins from food, water, and products that they say threaten communities and the climate.
Maine State House
Maine State House
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A group of Mainers is backing legislation regarding toxic chemicals this session.

Defend our Health is hoping to remove toxins from food, water, and products that they say threaten communities and the climate.

The seven bills submitted address the toxic chemicals called PFAS that can be found in every day items.

One piece of legislature would require fire departments using Class B firefighting foam to find an alternative.

”We want to make sure that our first responders have everything they need in their tool box to be effective in responding to fires however the foam that they use does have PFAS in it,” said Representative Lori Gramlich of Old Orchard Beach.

The bills implement and strengthen key recommendations from Governor Mills’ PFAS Task Report.

Her report discusses drinking water, use of PFAS in products, and contamination of farm land.

