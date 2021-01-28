Advertisement

Local nurse administers vaccine shots for her grandparents

William and Judith Fraser and Helen Cowan received their COVID-19 shots from their granddaughter
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health has begun the vaccination process for those 70 and older.

Last weekend, William and Judith Fraser and Helen Cowan received their shots from their grandaughter.

Kara O’Donnell is a nurse in the Emergency Department at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

O’Donnell says she’s been on the frontlines, caring for patients directly affected by COVID-19.

She says she’s happy her grandparents and others are one step closer to being protected against the virus.

“It’s a big step for healthcare and our communities,” O’Donnell said. “It will take some time as the vaccine process rolls out, but it is a huge step for our communities to be able to start moving towards protection for everyone.”

O’Donnell says she hadn’t seen her grandparents since before Thanksgiving.

Those 70 and older can register for an appointment online.

New appointments are added each week.

