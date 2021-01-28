Light Snow/Snow Showers Continue This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper low approaching the area today will keep us under the clouds and give us a chance for some light snow and snow showers for the rest of the day. Temperatures will remain above average for another day with highs in the mid-20s to around 30° north and low to mid-30s elsewhere this afternoon. Snow showers will continue tonight becoming a steadier snow late as an inverted trough moves into the state. Temperatures will be much colder tonight with lows dropping back to the upper single numbers to mid-teens.

An inverted trough hanging back behind a storm system passing well offshore will pivot through the state Friday morning. This will bring us periods of snow Friday morning tapering off from north to south across the state by late morning and early afternoon. This will be a very light fluffy snow and therefore will accumulate pretty easily. Accumulations by early Friday afternoon will range from a coating to an inch or two for most locales however some 3″-4″ are possible for areas closer to and along the Downeast Coastline through the Midcoast Region. The wind will be gusty Friday too so with the snow being light and fluffy, plan on some areas of blowing snow with the northerly wind gusting to 25-30 MPH at times. Skies will be mostly cloudy through Friday afternoon with some breaks of sunshine possible. Temperatures will be colder Friday with highs in the mid-teens to near 20° north and low to mid-20s elsewhere. High pressure building to our north and west this weekend will bring us sunshine both weekend days. It will remain breezy and very cold Saturday with highs only in the teens to around 20°. Sunday will be nice and bright with a lighter wind and temperatures in the 20s. We’re watching the potential for a more significant storm Monday night through Wednesday morning next week. Still a lot of uncertainty with regard to the track of the storm which will determine snowfall amounts but it looks like the best chance for accumulating snow, at this point, will be areas south of Greenville and Millinocket.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy with areas of light snow and snow showers. Highs between 24°-34°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers becoming a steadier snow after midnight. Lows between 7°-17°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Periods of snow during the morning then mostly cloudy with some breaks of sun possible during the afternoon. Accumulations of a coating to 1″-2″ likely in most locales with some 3″-4″ totals possible closer to the coast. Breezy and colder with highs between 15°-28°. North wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and very cold. Highs in the teens to low 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

