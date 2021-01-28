Legislators to discuss proper face coverings during session
Published: Jan. 28, 2021
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s legislative session is already a month old, but lawmakers are still discussing what exactly constitutes a proper face covering.
Legislative leaders on Thursday will discuss more stringent rules for masks for lawmakers during the pandemic.
The meeting comes amid concerns that some lawmakers aren’t taking the mask requirement seriously.
A committee clerk already quit over coronavirus fears.
