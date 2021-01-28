Hollywood Casino kicks off 2021 with donation to local food bank

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hollywood Casino in Bangor kicked off the year with a donation to help feed families in need.

The casino donated $5,000 to Good Shepherd Food Bank.

They’re encouraging others to donate too.

Staff at Good Shepherd Food Bank say they’re thankful that Hollywood Casino is always so supportive.

Hollywood Casino is open with reduced capacity and hours.

For more details on their COVID-19 policies, head to their website.

Thank you Good Shepherd Food Bank! Thank you to the Good Shepherd Food Bank for everything you do for the community and the state of Maine. We appreciate your hard work and dedication! Posted by Hollywood Casino Hotel & Raceway Bangor on Friday, January 22, 2021

