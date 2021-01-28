Advertisement

Good Shepherd Food Bank kicks off campaign to end hunger

Good Shepherd Food Bank produce pick-up.
Good Shepherd Food Bank produce pick-up.(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - Good Shepherd Food Bank is kicking off a $250 million campaign to end hunger in Maine.

Organizers say as many as 40,000 more Mainers could be at risk for hunger than before the pandemic.

The campaign plans to raise $100 million in cash and give $150 million in donated foods by 2025.

So far they have raised $115 million with Hannaford serving as the largest donor.

The president of the Good Shepherd says the impacts of hunger will last long after the pandemic is over, if nothing is done.

“We are confident that when every neighbor has access to the nutritious, culturally relevant food they need, we will stabilize the lives of those facing hunger, reduce the costly impacts of hunger in our state, and make Maine a stronger and more resilient place to work and live,” said President of the Good Shepherd Food Bank Kristen Miale.

Good Shepherd works with nearly 500 community organizations to provide food and meals to people throughout the state.

Cross Insurance Center to be used as COVID-19 community vaccination center

