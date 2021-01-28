Advertisement

Former UMaine All-American goalie Jimmy Howard announces pro hockey retirement

“I’ve decided to say farewell to playing professional hockey and move on to the next chapter.”
(WILX)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former UMaine goalie Jimmy Howard announced his professional hockey retirement today after nearly a decade and a half with the Detroit Red Wings.

“Becoming an NHL goalie was a childhood dream and after an incredible 14 years within the Red Wings organization, I’ve decided to say farewell to playing professional hockey and move on to the next chapter,” Howard said in a statement on Instagram.

Howard is one of the best to ever play for Maine. He is in the school’s athletic hall of fame. He still holds the NCAA record for goals against average (1.19) and save percentage (.956) for a season (2004). Maine played for the national championship that year. He set the school record for saves in a game in the Hockey East tournament making 63 in a triple OT win over UMass.

Jimmy played in 543 games in the NHL winning 246. He stopped 15,313 shots and had a career save percentage of .912. His career goals against average was 2.62 and he had 24 shutouts.

Howard said in his post he hopes to spend more time with his family and coaching his son’s hockey team.

