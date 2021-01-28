Advertisement

First-time unemployment claims fall again in Maine, remain elevated

Unemployment
Unemployment
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Initial claims for state unemployment insurance have fallen for the third week in a row.

According to the Maine Department of Labor, just over 2,800 first-time claims were filed the week ending January 23rd. That’s down about 500 from the week before.

Another 400 initial claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, less than half of what was reported the previous week.

Continued claims for state unemployment rose for the fourth-straight week to over 17,400. Another 12,800 weekly certifications were filed for PUA.

Maine unemployment figures for the week ending Jan. 23
Maine unemployment figures for the week ending Jan. 23(WABI)

The Maine DOL says unemployment 1099-Gs are now available.

They’re in online accounts of anyone who received benefits in 2020. The document can be found under “Correspondence” and under “View and Print 1099.”

Physical copies will also be mailed out by the end of this month.

For more information, visit the Maine Department of Labor’s website.

