Crews respond to structure fire on Western Ave. in Augusta

Officials say they responded to a structure fire at 93 Western Ave around 5 p.m.
Crews respond to structure fire at 93 Western Ave in Augusta Wednesday night.
Crews respond to structure fire at 93 Western Ave in Augusta Wednesday night.(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 8:54 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Crews are determining what caused a fire at the ENSO Recovery Residence on Western Avenue in Augusta Wednesday night.

Officials say they responded to a structure fire at 93 Western Ave around 5 p.m.

They say 12 men live in the building and were having a meeting downstairs.

We’re told someone stopped by to notify them that the second floor appeared to be on fire.

Officials say no one was injured.

We’re told all of the residents have found shelter for the night.

