City officials shifting approach in hopes of revitalizing Bangor Mall

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Mall finds itself at a fork in the road.

The way people shop is much different than when the mall was the place to be years ago.

The hope is that the road ahead isn’t as bumpy as the actual road currently surrounding the mall.

“It’s unfortunate, of course, to hear that there are additional closures at the mall,” said Bangor’s Director of Community and Economic Development, Tanya Emery.

Recently Christopher and Banks along with Yankee Candle announced they’d be leaving.

“It’s not just a Bangor thing,” explained Emery. “You’ve seen the news about closures nationally”

With online sales booming, the thought is that it’s time to pivot.

“Incorporating some additional services and stores that make them feel a little bit more like a downtown,” she said. “Adding in amenities that might draw people. Having some additional employment opportunities, not necessarily retail in and around the mall area. That lends to additional people being in the area which makes it makes sense for the sandwich shop. It makes sense for there to be a small post office branch, those services are typically see in a central business district area.”

“That’s been a challenge getting people just to put eyes on the business,” said Elaine Bard, Producing Artistic Director of Some Theater Company. They moved into the mall at the end of 2019.

“When we first got there in December and we spent a month filling out the space we had our first show in February and it was great,” she recalled.

But the pandemic hit and that stopped - they’ve adapted, putting one a few shows in person. Only instead of seating 100 people - they now have room for 21. They have another opening next month. Giving them reason to be optimistic.

“I think the mall has shifted gears,” said Bard. “We have two theater companies in there. There’s a gym. There’s a church. It seems to have grown into this space where things that aren’t retail are utilizing the store fronts which I think is a great thing. If more people to come into the mall to do things outside of retail I think you could pick up business it could be a really exciting place to visit.”

Especially with some new pavement.

“We do get a lot of questions about the paving conditions around the mall,” said Emery. “It’s important for people to understand that much of the area around the mall, the Ring Road as we refer to it, is actually a private property so that is not something the city can maintain.

TV5 reached out the the owners of the mall, NAMDAR Realty Group but haven’t heard back.

The New York-based group bought the property almost two years ago.

