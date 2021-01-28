Advertisement

City of Bangor assisting Northern Light Health with vaccine center

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Cross Insurance Center is being prepped as a community vaccination center for COVID-19 thanks to a partnership between the city of Bangor and Northern Light Health.

Northern Light will be running the operation and the city will provide support.

City electricians have been on site assisting with setup, providing power where it’s needed.

They plan to open on Tuesday and ramp up capacity as more vaccine becomes available.

The site will have 40 fully staffed vaccination stations when it’s completely operational.

People will need to register ahead of time to receive a vaccination appointment.

Bangor Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Tom Higgins says he’s glad the logistics have been worked out.

”Certainly it’s a larger venue than any other place in the area which should help them be able to process more people as they get more vaccine. They developed a new plan there which will be on the concourse level which will all be on one level so they won’t have to be moving different levels using the stairs, elevator, or escalator.”

Community members over the age of 70 can currently register either online or by calling 204-8551

