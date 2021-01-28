Advertisement

Canadian couple condemned for allegedly jumping vaccine line

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Public condemnation is growing over a wealthy Vancouver couple who allegedly flew to a remote Indigenous community in Yukon Territory to get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Federal Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said Wednesday that he is “disgusted” by the purported actions of Rodney Baker and his actress wife, Ekaterina.

They have been issued tickets under the Yukon’s Emergency Measures Act and face fines of up to $1,000 Canadian (US$783) plus fees.

Baker resigned on Sunday as Great Canadian Gaming Corp. president and chief executive after a media report on his actions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate after car crashes into building in Bangor.
Police investigating after car crashes into Bangor building
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 27
Maine CDC reports 463 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Officials said early Wednesday morning Matthew Newton Fortin, 18, was arrested and charged with...
Maine teen seriously injured in attack in Lisbon, police say
Rebecca's Place restaurant in Augusta.
Rebecca’s Place closes permanently after 45 years in Augusta
Cross Insurance Center to be used as COVID-19 community vaccination center

Latest News

Officials say Bolduc was reported missing on Tuesday.
Augusta police ask for help in finding missing man
Despite the Trump administration's promise, the government has no more 'reserve' 2nd vaccine...
Novavax vaccine seems effective against COVID-19 in UK study
A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was...
Virus variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time
Maine State House
Maine nonprofit backs legislation regarding PFAS chemicals this session
President Joe Biden signed health care-focused executive actions as Congress works to pass...
Biden reopens Obamacare enrollment; Congress works on COVID relief