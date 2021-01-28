Augusta police ask for help in finding missing man

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Augusta police are asking for help locating a missing man.

Police say 57-year-old Pierre Bolduc hasn’t been seen since Monday.

Augusta Police Department officials tell TV5 he also goes by “Pete.”

Officials say he was reported missing on Tuesday.

They don’t know what he’s wearing or if he’s driving a car or not.

If you have any information call Augusta Police Department 626-2370.

Police also ask you to download their “Tip411, Augusta Maine Police” app on-line, and to send anonymous tips.

