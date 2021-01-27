What to know about making a COVID-19 vaccine appointment under Phase 1B in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - As Maine has rolled out Phase 1b of the vaccination plan, hospitals have created their own systems for people to make appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

A limited supply of the vaccine has put a strain on how many Mainers can be vaccinated, and the state and hospitals have asked for patience.

Phase 1b is currently focused on Mainers 70 and older, but as vaccine supply increases, it will be expanded to include Mainers 65 to 69, adults with high-risk medical conditions and critical front-line workers.

Information on where the major hospital groups in Maine stand in vaccinating Mainers 70 and older is listed below.

MaineHealth

Call 1-877-780-7545, and provide your date of birth, zip code and phone number. In a letter to patients, MaineHealth said they are scheduling out one week in advance for vaccination appointments, and they will contact patients for an appointment in the order the call was received.

MaineHealth said people should not call multiple times, and that right now the only way to schedule an appointment is by preregistering with the virtual assistant. MaineHealth has opened appointments to the general public not just their patients. Find more information from MaineHealth here.

Northern Light Health

Northern Light Health is opening appointments for COVID-19 vaccines every Monday at 2 p.m. Appointments can be booked on this website. Mainers do not need to be a Northern Light patient in order to book an appointment.

Central Maine Healthcare

Central Maine Healthcare said they are not currently scheduling appointments for individuals 70 years and older. They said they are working on a process to schedule people for appointments in concert with vaccine availability. They ask people not to call about vaccine appointments. Find more information here.

St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center

St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston said they are working to create a process to offer vaccination to St. Mary’s patients and community members. As soon as information is available they will post instructions about how to schedule vaccination appointments on their website. They ask patients not to call their offices or hospital at this time.

Intermed

Intermed said they will contact patients who meet criteria for vaccination by phone call or email to schedule an appointment. Due to allocations of vaccines, Intermed said they are unable to offer the vaccine to non InterMed patients. Find more information here.

MaineGeneral

MaineGeneral said it is currently in Phase 1a and is vaccinating high-risk health care workers only. MaineGeneral said it is working with the CDC to determine what locations in the greater Kennebec Valley could be used to hold centralized vaccination clinics. More information will be posted on its website as soon as it is available.

Much more information on COVID-19 vaccines in Maine can be found on the Maine CDC website.

