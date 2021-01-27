Vaccine clinics open in Waldo County for elderly Mainers

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Waldo County General Hospital and Pen Bay Medical Center have teamed up to offer COVID vaccine clinics for Mainers.

Beginning this week, Mainers over 70 can sign up for an appointment to receive the first of two doses.

At one clinic in Belfast Wednesday at the old MBNA building, organizers say they vaccinated 260 people.

They are capable of doubling that number as more doses reach the state.

Healthcare officials say they are excited to see vaccination efforts reaching the general public.

”We know that COVID vaccination is our path to getting back to some degree of normalcy and overcoming this crisis. So seeing the community embrace vaccination and come up for vaccination is a great first step,” said Dr. Kent Clark of Waldo County General Hospital.

To set up an appointment, call 877-780-7545, and for more information visit mainehealth.org/vaccine.

There’s another clinic Thursday in Belfast, as well as two in Rockport on Friday and Saturday.

