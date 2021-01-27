UMaine’s Vachon proud of supportive team mentality her players are displaying

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -UMaine women’s basketball coming off another road sweep they are 12-1, now eligible for the NCAA tournament.

You might notice, in the empty gyms the Black Bears are playing in, they are being extra loud and supportive. Coach Vachon says they all want each other to succeed and it takes everyone on the roster.

“That is something I think our program really takes pride in. Understanding and appreciating every single person on our team and in our program. Everyone is a piece to that puzzle and those pieces are the same size,” says UMaine head women’s basketball coach Amy Vachon, “If you are Blanca Millan, or you are Lexi Middlestadt who is a freshman who hasn’t played a lot, like it does not matter. Everyone counts and everyone matters the exact same way... If we have to go through anything like we are going through right now this is the group to go through it with. I am really, really fortunate.”

