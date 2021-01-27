‘Tobacco Control Report’ shows Maine in top ten nationally in high school tobacco usage

(WABI) - Maine is getting three “A” grades for its tobacco prevention programs, smoke-free workplace laws, and access to services to quit tobacco.

The American Lung Association released the results of its annual “report card” that tracks federal and state efforts to reduce tobacco use. Despite the A’s, Maine received a failing grade in ending the sale of flavored tobacco products, which is driving the youth vaping epidemic.

One in three high schoolers use tobacco products in Maine. Only eight states in the country have a higher rate.

“Flavored tobacco attracts and hooks too many Americans to a lifetime of addiction,” said Senior Director of State Public Policy for the American Lung Association Lance Boucher. “Removing these flavors from the marketplace will help both reduce our youth initiation rate and use of electronic cigarettes, but also help other tobacco users quit using the products.”

To view the full report from the American Lung Association, visit www.lung.org/research.

