Sen. Collins votes to reject GOP motion to dismiss Trump impeachment trial

The House impeached him two weeks ago for inciting deadly riots in the Capitol on Jan. 6.
(GRAYDC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) -Republican Sen. Susan Collins was one of five GOP senators to reject an attempt to dismiss Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial.

The vote that the case on “incitement of insurrection” to move forward but also foreshadows that there may not be enough votes to convict him.

The procedural vote to set aside an objection from Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul puts the Senate on record as declaring the proceedings constitutional and means the trial on Trump’s impeachment, the first-ever of a former president, will begin as scheduled the week of Feb. 8.

The other four Republican senators to reject Paul’s objection to the impeachment trial were Ben Sasse, Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Pat Toomey.

