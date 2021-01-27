Police investigating after car crashes into Bangor building
Police tell TV5 the driver ran away after crashing the car.
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating after they say a person crashed a car into a building in Bangor.
It happened on Harlow Street.
Police are now looking for the man or woman involved.
They had a K-9 unit on scene trying to track the suspect.
The investigation continues.
