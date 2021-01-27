Advertisement

Police investigating after car crashes into Bangor building

Police tell TV5 the driver ran away after crashing the car.
Police investigate after car crashes into building in Bangor.
Police investigate after car crashes into building in Bangor.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating after they say a person crashed a car into a building in Bangor.

It happened on Harlow Street.

Police are now looking for the man or woman involved.

Officials tell TV5 the driver ran away after crashing the car.

They had a K-9 unit on scene trying to track the suspect.

The investigation continues.

