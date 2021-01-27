Police investigating after car crashes into Bangor building

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating after they say a person crashed a car into a building in Bangor.

It happened on Harlow Street.

Police are now looking for the man or woman involved.

It happened on Harlow Street. (WABI)

Officials tell TV5 the driver ran away after crashing the car.

They had a K-9 unit on scene trying to track the suspect.

The investigation continues.

HAPPENING NOW: A car appears to have crashed into this building on Harlow Street in Bangor.

@WABI_TV5 pic.twitter.com/wqTwt3hWUO — Courtney Cortright (@Cncortright) January 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.