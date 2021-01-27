Advertisement

Old Town boys top Hermon, MDI girls edge Ellsworth

Area scores 1/26
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS

Brewer 75, Foxcroft 41

Central 77, Bangor Christian 53

Dexter 64, Penquis Valley 23

Erskine 80, Waterville 56

Lawrence 54, Winslow 52

Maranacook 94, Monmouth 28

Oceanside 74, Mount View 50

Old Town 65, Hermon 62

Penobscot Valley 59, Lee 43

Spruce Mountain 64, Carrabec 53

GIRLS

Erskine 49, Waterville 32

MDI 40, Ellsworth 39

Oceanside 49, Mount View 32

Old Town 38, Hermon 30

Orono 49, John Bapst 48

Rangeley 59, Forest Hills 40

Spruce Mountain 50, Carrabec 43

