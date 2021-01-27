Old Town boys top Hermon, MDI girls edge Ellsworth
Area scores 1/26
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
BOYS
Brewer 75, Foxcroft 41
Central 77, Bangor Christian 53
Dexter 64, Penquis Valley 23
Erskine 80, Waterville 56
Lawrence 54, Winslow 52
Maranacook 94, Monmouth 28
Oceanside 74, Mount View 50
Old Town 65, Hermon 62
Penobscot Valley 59, Lee 43
Spruce Mountain 64, Carrabec 53
GIRLS
Erskine 49, Waterville 32
MDI 40, Ellsworth 39
Oceanside 49, Mount View 32
Old Town 38, Hermon 30
Orono 49, John Bapst 48
Rangeley 59, Forest Hills 40
Spruce Mountain 50, Carrabec 43
