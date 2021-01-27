Advertisement

New report highlights greater need for early childhood education in Maine

The report shows 26% of Maine children live in child care deserts.
(Gray tv)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Maine (WABI) - A new report is highlighting the need for early childhood programs in Maine’s rural communities.

It asks policymakers to support investments to increase access and quality of early care and education for these children.

Many working parents shared the difficulty in finding adequate child care.

Major General Bill Libby explains the importance of early childhood education for national security.

”In Maine, 68% of the demographic that’s 17 to 24 that we recruit from, didn’t qualify for military service because they either didn’t have a high school diploma, they couldn’t pass the PT test, or they had a police record that disqualified them,” said Libby.

The report shows 23% of children in rural Maine live in poverty.

Executive Director of Educate Maine says investing in these programs will move Maine towards a thriving workforce and economy.

