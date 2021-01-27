Maine teen seriously injured in attack in Lisbon, police say

LISBON, Maine (WMTW) - A Maine teen was seriously injured in an attack Tuesday night in Lisbon, according to police.

Officers responded to Beech Street at about 8 p.m. after getting a report that a 17-year-old had been assaulted.

Police said officers found the teen and he was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. Officials did not describe the nature of the teen’s injuries or how he was attacked.

Police said because of the nature of the attack, the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was called to help with the investigation.

Officials said early Wednesday morning Matthew Newton Fortin, 18, was arrested and charged with elevated aggravated assault in connection with the attack.

Fortin was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail.

