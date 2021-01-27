Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 463 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 27
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 27(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 463 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Wednesday.

One person from Penobscot County, another from Kennebec County, and two from Cumberland County are the latest to die with the coronavirus.

The four newly-reported deaths bring the total in Maine to 562.

Total cases now surpass 38,000 tp 38,170. Of those, 30,817 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Jan. 27
Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Jan. 27(WABI)

Nearly a third of the new cases reported Wendesday come from Cumberland County.

With another 42, Kennebec County has hit 3,000 cases over the course of the pandemic.

Franklin County has another 19 cases today. Penobscot Count has 17 more.

Washington County hits the 600-mark with 13 more cases.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

663 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, 11 new deaths
663 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, 11 new deaths
Police investigate after car crashes into building in Bangor.
Police investigating after car crashes into Bangor building
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
New Sharon deaths ruled murder-suicide
Rebecca's Place restaurant in Augusta.
Rebecca’s Place closes permanently after 45 years in Augusta
Officials say examinations are scheduled for Tuesday.
Officials investigating after two bodies found at New Sharon home

Latest News

Maine teen seriously injured in attack in Lisbon, police say
Maine teen seriously injured in attack in Lisbon, police say
South Portland dealing with dramatic increase in homeless students
South Portland dealing with dramatic increase in homeless students
The district is on pace to have 200 homeless students by the end of the school year.
South Portland dealing with dramatic increase in homeless students
Earlier this month, National Nurses United and the Maine State Nurses Association filed a...
Maine Med. asks nurses to attend training with anti-union consulting firm