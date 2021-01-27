Maine CDC reports 463 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 463 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Wednesday.

One person from Penobscot County, another from Kennebec County, and two from Cumberland County are the latest to die with the coronavirus.

The four newly-reported deaths bring the total in Maine to 562.

Total cases now surpass 38,000 tp 38,170. Of those, 30,817 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Jan. 27 (WABI)

Nearly a third of the new cases reported Wendesday come from Cumberland County.

With another 42, Kennebec County has hit 3,000 cases over the course of the pandemic.

Franklin County has another 19 cases today. Penobscot Count has 17 more.

Washington County hits the 600-mark with 13 more cases.

