If you travel for COVID-19 vaccine, be prepared to go back

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - People across the state that are eligible to be vaccinated against the coronavirus are going to great lengths to get it.

Dr Nirav Shah said that Maine remains supply constrained in terms of availability.

Medical facilities around the state are starting lists and opening up spots where they can.

He asked that people only add their name to a single list, as people have been signing up for multiple.

There are also Mainers that have been driving hundreds of miles from their home to get the vaccine.

“We send second doses to the same places and the same volume that we sent first doses,” said Shah. “So, if you got your first dose in Fort Kent, but you’re expecting to get your second dose in Sanford that second dose may not be there. If you are planning on traveling across county lines in that manner make sure you record nice that our expectation is that where you get your first dose is also where you get your second dose.”

As for when the supply to state’s will go up, Shah said he had a call Wednesday about the production of coronavirus vaccines and expects on update on when Johnson and Johnson’s may become available.

We can expect to learn more during Thursday’s Maine CDC briefing.

