Advertisement

If you travel for COVID-19 vaccine, be prepared to go back

Mainers need to get first dose and second dose from the same place.
People across the state that are eligible to be vaccinated against the coronavirus are going to...
People across the state that are eligible to be vaccinated against the coronavirus are going to great lengths to get it.(Source: Johnson & Johnson via CNN)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - People across the state that are eligible to be vaccinated against the coronavirus are going to great lengths to get it.

Dr Nirav Shah said that Maine remains supply constrained in terms of availability.

Medical facilities around the state are starting lists and opening up spots where they can.

He asked that people only add their name to a single list, as people have been signing up for multiple.

There are also Mainers that have been driving hundreds of miles from their home to get the vaccine.

“We send second doses to the same places and the same volume that we sent first doses,” said Shah. “So, if you got your first dose in Fort Kent, but you’re expecting to get your second dose in Sanford that second dose may not be there. If you are planning on traveling across county lines in that manner make sure you record nice that our expectation is that where you get your first dose is also where you get your second dose.”

As for when the supply to state’s will go up, Shah said he had a call Wednesday about the production of coronavirus vaccines and expects on update on when Johnson and Johnson’s may become available.

We can expect to learn more during Thursday’s Maine CDC briefing.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate after car crashes into building in Bangor.
Police investigating after car crashes into Bangor building
663 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, 11 new deaths
663 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, 11 new deaths
Rebecca's Place restaurant in Augusta.
Rebecca’s Place closes permanently after 45 years in Augusta
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
New Sharon deaths ruled murder-suicide
Officials say examinations are scheduled for Tuesday.
Officials investigating after two bodies found at New Sharon home

Latest News

In 2019, about 8,000 kids began vaping every day – typically with flavored e-cigarettes.
‘Tobacco Control Report’ shows Maine in top ten nationally in high school tobacco usage
The webinar broke down what the latest relief bill will mean for small businesses.
Bangor Chamber holds webinar on latest COVID relief bill
Beginning this week, Mainers over 70 can sign up for an appointment to receive the first of two...
Vaccine clinics open in Waldo County for elderly Mainers
Glassblowing studio is working to open in Belfast this spring.
Glassblowing artist looks to open a new studio with Waterfall Arts in Belfast