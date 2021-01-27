Gray Skies This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Skies will remain cloudy this afternoon with a few isolated snow showers or mixed rain/snow showers possible. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s for highs. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies through the night tonight with a few snow showers possible mainly over northern and western parts of the state. Overnight low temperatures will drop back to the mid-teens to near 20° north and low to mid-20s elsewhere.

An upper low approaching the area Thursday will keep us under the clouds and the chance for some scattered snow showers. Thursday’s high temperatures will be in the mid-20s to near 30° north and low to mid-30s elsewhere. Another storm is forecast to pass to our south Thursday night and Friday. The bulk of the storm will remain offshore but computer models are hinting at a trough hanging back behind that resulting in the chance for some spots to see some light snow Thursday night and early Friday with light accumulations of 1″-3″ possible. As the storm pulls away, any light snow will taper off Friday morning followed by breezy and much colder weather for the afternoon. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid-teens to mid-20s from north to south across the state but will feel much colder with the wind factored in. High pressure building to our north and west this weekend will bring us sunshine both weekend days. It will remain breezy and very cold Saturday with highs only in the teens to around 20°. Sunday will be nice and bright with a lighter wind and temperatures in the 20s.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated snow or mixed rain/snow shower possible this afternoon. Highs between 29°-37°. North/northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers possible mainly over northern and western parts of the state. Lows between 15°-25°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers possible. Highs between 25°-35°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Light snow possible during the morning then mostly cloudy with a few snow showers possible during the afternoon. Breezy and much colder with highs in the teens to low 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and very cold. Highs in the teens to low 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s.

