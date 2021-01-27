Gov. Mills asks state departments to find funds to avoid taxing PPP loans

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) -After earlier this week saying the Paycheck Protection Program loans that thousands of Maine businesses received would be taxed, Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday said the issue needs to be addressed.

State Republicans and business leaders quickly criticized the state taxing Paycheck Protection Program loans. The loans are not subject to federal taxes. Republican leaders called it an unpleasant surprise for struggling business owners.

The taxes on the loans represent $100 million in revenue for the state that is needed to balance the budget, according to the Mills administration.

Mills said she has asked her departments to see if there is any federal funding that would help the state avoid taxing the loans and come into conformity with the federal government, while still balancing the budget.

“I am proud of the hundreds of small businesses across the state who used the PPP funds to keep people employed, to keep their doors open, and to keep our economy afloat during a time of extraordinary financial distress. The Federal government recognized the value of their efforts when, in late December, it declared that it would provide a double tax benefit on proceeds appropriately spent. Unfortunately, at that time, it did not also offer compensation to the states for the loss of that tax revenue,” Mills said in a statement.

Mills said she has asked departments to undertake the review immediately to determine as soon as possible if there are additional funds that can be tapped.

