Advertisement

Gov. Mills asks state departments to find funds to avoid taxing PPP loans

(Marresa Burke)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) -After earlier this week saying the Paycheck Protection Program loans that thousands of Maine businesses received would be taxed, Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday said the issue needs to be addressed.

State Republicans and business leaders quickly criticized the state taxing Paycheck Protection Program loans. The loans are not subject to federal taxes. Republican leaders called it an unpleasant surprise for struggling business owners.

The taxes on the loans represent $100 million in revenue for the state that is needed to balance the budget, according to the Mills administration.

Mills said she has asked her departments to see if there is any federal funding that would help the state avoid taxing the loans and come into conformity with the federal government, while still balancing the budget.

“I am proud of the hundreds of small businesses across the state who used the PPP funds to keep people employed, to keep their doors open, and to keep our economy afloat during a time of extraordinary financial distress. The Federal government recognized the value of their efforts when, in late December, it declared that it would provide a double tax benefit on proceeds appropriately spent. Unfortunately, at that time, it did not also offer compensation to the states for the loss of that tax revenue,” Mills said in a statement.

Mills said she has asked departments to undertake the review immediately to determine as soon as possible if there are additional funds that can be tapped.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate after car crashes into building in Bangor.
Police investigating after car crashes into Bangor building
663 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, 11 new deaths
663 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, 11 new deaths
Rebecca's Place restaurant in Augusta.
Rebecca’s Place closes permanently after 45 years in Augusta
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
New Sharon deaths ruled murder-suicide
Officials say examinations are scheduled for Tuesday.
Officials investigating after two bodies found at New Sharon home

Latest News

Waterfront Concerts
Maine summer concert season in jeopardy unless vaccination efforts increase
In 2019, about 8,000 kids began vaping every day – typically with flavored e-cigarettes.
‘Tobacco Control Report’ shows Maine in top ten nationally in high school tobacco usage
The webinar broke down what the latest relief bill will mean for small businesses.
Bangor Chamber holds webinar on latest COVID relief bill
Beginning this week, Mainers over 70 can sign up for an appointment to receive the first of two...
Vaccine clinics open in Waldo County for elderly Mainers