Fire destroys home in Milo

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Officials say two people are without a home Tuesday night after a fire in Milo.

It happened on Park St.

Milo’s fire chief says there were two people inside at the time, but they made it out ok.

However, two pets didn’t make it.

We’re told the house and a barn were badly damaged.

Investigators will now try to figure out a cause.

