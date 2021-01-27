Advertisement

Fire destroys home in Milo

The residence belongs to two adults.
File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Officials say two people are without a home Tuesday night after a fire in Milo.

It happened on Park St.

Milo’s fire chief says there were two people inside at the time, but they made it out ok.

However, two pets didn’t make it.

We’re told the house and a barn were badly damaged.

Investigators will now try to figure out a cause.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 25
Maine CDC reports 262 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
663 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, 11 new deaths
663 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, 11 new deaths
Mills contends the state cannot afford to fully mirror federal tax cuts on CARES ACT funding...
Mills: State can’t afford to waive taxes on pandemic aid
Officials say examinations are scheduled for Tuesday.
Officials investigating after two bodies found at New Sharon home

Latest News

The campaign has also supported local farmers by purchasing tens-of-thousands of dollars worth...
Hunger relief campaign raises over $100k for Waldo County
Chief Craig Worster is making his case to Millinocket’s Board of Appeals.
Former Millinocket Police Chief appealing town’s decision to fire him
Scammers are taking aim at Maine’s elderly population who want to get the coronavirus vaccine.
Scammers take aim at elderly Mainers seeking COVID-19 vaccine
Sea urchins have devoured the kelp forests of the Aleutian Islands and are now feasting on the...
Team of researchers and educators support an effort to boost sea urchin farming in New England