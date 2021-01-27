Few Flurries through Tomorrow, Heavier Snow Squalls Early Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The weak storm system that brought the patchy light snow and flurries to much of our region last night and earlier today continues to slide east well to the southeast of Maine. A weak trough of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will help keep the sky mostly cloudy tonight and tomorrow, with little more than a few flurries and snow showers from time to time, mainly over western parts of the state. The temps will continue to run well above normal as lows tonight run in the upper teens to mid 20s, with high temps tomorrow ranging from the upper 20s north to the mid-30s south.

A pool of bitter arctic air currently centered on the westside of Hudson Bay will slide southeast into New England beginning Friday and then continue across our region Saturday and early Sunday as well. An upper-level storm associated with the pool of arctic air will swing southeast across Maine Thursday night and Friday morning. The storm aloft combined with a trough of low pressure at the surface swinging across Maine will bring snow showers and possible heavier snow squalls to the Pine Tree State later Thursday night through part of Friday. Some of the heavier snow showers and snow squalls may lead to brief whiteout conditions leading to slick roads as some spots could pick up a quick coating to maybe as much as 3″ of snow over a short period of time. The high temps on Friday will likely occur during the morning hours, with afternoon temps falling through the teens on a brisk northwest breeze.

High pressure approaching New England from the west will bring Maine a bright, blustery and cold Saturday. The high will continue to control the weather across the Pine Tree State Sunday and as it moves into our region the wind will be lighter and the temps will moderate back to seasonable levels, with highs running in the 20s all across the state.

After a rather quiet Monday, it currently appears that a storm system may impact Maine and the rest of Eastern New England beginning Tuesday and then continuing into part of Wednesday. It looks like the precipitation associated with the storm would be mainly in the form of snow as the storm track will likely remain just to our east, which would keep Maine on the colder side of the storm.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered flurries and snow showers, with a light northwest breeze and low temps in the upper teens and 20s.

Thursday: mostly cloudy, scattered flurries and snow showers possible, with a northwest breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, morning scattered snow showers and possible heavier snow squalls, breezy and cold, with a northwest breeze between 12 and 25 mph and high temps in the teens to mid-20s.

Saturday: Bright, breezy and frigid, with highs in the upper single numbers north and teens to low 20s south.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the 20s.

Monday: Sun to increasing clouds, with high temps in the mid-20s to lower 30s.

