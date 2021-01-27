Advertisement

FDA places ‘import alert’ on alcohol-based hand sanitizers from Mexico

The FDA wants to review alcohol-based hand sanitizers coming from Mexico for possible methanol...
The FDA wants to review alcohol-based hand sanitizers coming from Mexico for possible methanol contamination.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is taking a careful look at alcohol-based hand sanitizers coming from Mexico.

The federal agency has placed the products on a countrywide “import alert,” meaning they will now be subject to heightened scrutiny. FDA staff may also detain shipments.

The FDA said some of the products have been labeled as containing ethanol, but they tested positive for methanol.

Officials note that methanol is not an acceptable ingredient in hand sanitizers in the U.S.

According to the FDA, the substance – also known as wood alcohol – can be toxic if it is absorbed through the skin. It can also be life-threatening if ingested.

The agency said alcohol-based hand sanitizers from Mexico will remain on the import alert list until it reviews the safety of the products.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

663 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, 11 new deaths
663 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, 11 new deaths
Police investigate after car crashes into building in Bangor.
Police investigating after car crashes into Bangor building
Rebecca's Place restaurant in Augusta.
Rebecca’s Place closes permanently after 45 years in Augusta
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
New Sharon deaths ruled murder-suicide
Officials say examinations are scheduled for Tuesday.
Officials investigating after two bodies found at New Sharon home

Latest News

Amanda Gorman will recite an original poem before the Super Bowl.
NFL picks 3 honorary captains, Amanda Gorman for coin toss
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters...
Biden aims for most ambitious US effort on climate change
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
Virus will kill many more, White House projects as briefings resume
In-person learning during the pandemic is possible with the right precautions, CDC says.
CDC: In-person learning safe with precautions