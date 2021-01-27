Employers stepping up for employee caregivers amid pandemic

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Life happens.

Things come up and need our attention and in some cases require us to miss work..

Add in a pandemic and those requirements have grown exponentially.

That’s led to a major shift in the work place..

A recent study shows that 1 in 6 workers are also caregivers for someone in their life.

1 in 5 didn’t have access to paid leave.

That was difficult even before the coronavirus became an issue.

We spoke with a local expert who says they’ve seen that employers are recognizing this need and have stepped up.

“Employers realize what other benefits they may need to add,” explained Leah Gove, a Leave and Disability Consultant at insurance company Unum. “What other things we need to change or be adjusted to help employees as they navigate the pandemic as well as taking care of business needs while navigating a pandemic.”

Gove, a caregiver for her mother, received added paid leave time from her company.

She says that navigating business and that work life balance has also come a long way.

With many advancements in the amount that can be accomplished remotely.

A study from Unum also shows that 44% of employers plan to expand their offerings for those that need time away.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.