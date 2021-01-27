Dr. Shah says while some cases have come from holding sports, the benefit is greater than risk

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine CDC director Doctor Nirav Shah was asked during Tuesday’s briefing if we had seen any outbreaks, or rises in COVID-19 cases, related to local sports resuming.

“There have been cases of COVID-19, as well as outbreaks of COVID-19, associated with school and community sports. Fortunately, we have been able to intervene upon them quickly and prevent wider spread transmission. That’s been a pattern we have seen not only in Maine, but states across the northeast,” says Dr. Nirav Shah, “We too, at state level, have to balance. School sports are part of that balance. There is a tremendous benefit to that, but we have to acknowledge there is also a risk. Overall, as we have seen data evolve, as well as the work of people across those leagues, we believe school sports, although they are a risk, is one the benefits that outweigh those risks.”

