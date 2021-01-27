Advertisement

Dr. Shah says while some cases have come from holding sports, the benefit is greater than risk

“We believe school sports, although they are a risk, is one the benefits that outweigh those risks.”
Dr. Shah says while some cases have come from holding sports, the benefit is greater than risk
Dr. Shah says while some cases have come from holding sports, the benefit is greater than risk
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine CDC director Doctor Nirav Shah was asked during Tuesday’s briefing if we had seen any outbreaks, or rises in COVID-19 cases, related to local sports resuming.

“There have been cases of COVID-19, as well as outbreaks of COVID-19, associated with school and community sports. Fortunately, we have been able to intervene upon them quickly and prevent wider spread transmission. That’s been a pattern we have seen not only in Maine, but states across the northeast,” says Dr. Nirav Shah, “We too, at state level, have to balance. School sports are part of that balance. There is a tremendous benefit to that, but we have to acknowledge there is also a risk. Overall, as we have seen data evolve, as well as the work of people across those leagues, we believe school sports, although they are a risk, is one the benefits that outweigh those risks.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

663 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, 11 new deaths
663 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, 11 new deaths
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
New Sharon deaths ruled murder-suicide
Officials say examinations are scheduled for Tuesday.
Officials investigating after two bodies found at New Sharon home
Rebecca's Place restaurant in Augusta.
Rebecca’s Place closes permanently after 45 years in Augusta
File photo
BIW worker seriously injured in accident at shipyard

Latest News

Old Town boys top Hermon, MDI girls edge Ellsworth
Old Town boys top Hermon, MDI girls edge Ellsworth
Vachon proud of supportive team mentality her players are displaying
UMaine’s Vachon proud of supportive team mentality her players are displaying
Brewer hockey tops Presque Isle
Brewer hockey tops Presque Isle
Brewer comes back to beat Foxcroft girls basketball, area scores
Brewer comes back to beat Foxcroft girls basketball, area scores