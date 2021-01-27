Cross Insurance Center to be used as COVID-19 community vaccination center

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In an effort to get people vaccinated faster and more efficiently, Northern Light Health will begin offering community vaccinations for those 70 and older at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The Cross Insurance Center vaccination center will begin with a soft launch on Tuesday, February 2nd.

“The smaller sites were a good stop gap measure to get shots into people’s arms as quickly as possible to stop the spread of this deadly virus. As vaccine shipments increase in the coming weeks and months, the Cross Insurance Center site will allow Northern Light Health to be well positioned to assist in the statewide vaccination effort.”

The goal for next week is to vaccinate 900 people on Tuesday and an additional 900 on Thursday.

Hospital officials say the mass vaccination site will include more than 40 fully staffed vaccination stations when its operating at full capacity.

People will need to register ahead of time to receive a vaccination appointment.

Community members over the age of 70 can currently register either online at covid.northernlighthealth.org/publicvaccine or through the call center hotline, 204-8551.

New appointments are released each Monday but can be updated throughout the week if more vaccine is available.

Hospital officials are reminding people to show up no more than 10 minutes prior to their scheduled time to reduce the potential for long lines outside the facility, especially during these colder winter months.

