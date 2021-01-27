Advertisement

Chick-fil-A manager called in to help drive-thru back up at COVID-19 vaccine site

By Ray Rivera
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - What do you do when your COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru line is backed up? You seek out the professionals.

That’s what Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie did calling up the expertise of Chick-fil-A manager Jerry Walkowiak.

In a tweet posted on Jan. 22, Haynie posted a video of Walkowiak in action at one of the town’s vaccination drive-thru centers showcasing the manager in action, saying, “When you need help, call the pros.”

The video shows Walkowiak directing cars and asking drivers if they had their paperwork.

The story has received national attention since Haynie tweeted out the video.

“The real message? Get the vaccine out to the people quickly & efficiently. There’s light at the end of the Covid tunnel,” Haynie said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate after car crashes into building in Bangor.
Police investigating after car crashes into Bangor building
663 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, 11 new deaths
663 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, 11 new deaths
Rebecca's Place restaurant in Augusta.
Rebecca’s Place closes permanently after 45 years in Augusta
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
New Sharon deaths ruled murder-suicide
Officials say examinations are scheduled for Tuesday.
Officials investigating after two bodies found at New Sharon home

Latest News

A man carries his weapon during a second amendment gun rally at Utah State Capitol on Feb. 8,...
States eye allowing concealed carry of guns without a permit
Waterfront Concerts
Maine summer concert season in jeopardy unless vaccination efforts increase
The selling comes amid uncertainty over whether the Biden administration will deliver on its...
Stocks have their worst day since October as Big Tech sinks
FILe - In this Nov. 11, 2016 file photo, Cloris Leachman attends the premiere of "The Comedian"...
Acting legend Cloris Leachman dies at age 94
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind....
Feds withheld info on virus cases following executions