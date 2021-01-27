Advertisement

Big Gig Entrepreneur Pitch-Off helps locals promote businesses

Local entrepreneurs pitched their business ideas on Tuesday.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Local entrepreneurs were hoping to get a chance to enhance their businesses.

It’s all part of the Big Gig Entrepreneur Pitch-Off.

The event is a way for entrepreneurs to pitch business ideas to a panel of judges.

These three entrepreneurs participated on Tuesday night.

-Veronica Stubbs- The Scone Goddess

- John Fuhrman- Bub ‘n Mutha’s

-Stephanie Noyes- North Hopes

They were trying to get a spot in the grand finale and a chance at a $5,000 prize.

The creator of 360 sleeves will move on.

Stephanie Noyes said, “I have created the most versatile and effective hand warmer that will be on the market soon. These are thin, fitted battery-powered sleeves, that heat the forearm and the hand and can be worn with or without any type of glove and still keep your hands warm.”

Stephanie Noyes also won a $500 prize.

The finale is in April.

Big Gig Entrepreneur Pitch-Off (January)

Watch three entrepreneur pitch their early-stage startup/idea for $500 and a chance at $5000!

Posted by Big Gig on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

