Bangor Chamber holds webinar on latest COVID relief bill

The webinar broke down what the latest relief bill will mean for small businesses.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce hosted webinar this morning breaking down the details of the new federal relief package and what it means for businesses.

Applications for loans for the second round of the Payroll Protection Program are being accepted until March 31st for both first and second-draw recipients. Those loans can be forgiven up to $150,000.

Earlier this week, Governor Mills said Maine cannot afford to fully mirror federal tax cuts on CARES ACT funding funneled into the state. But one legal expert wasn’t sure how taxes could be levied on PPP money.

“PPP is not taxable as income, and is forgivable if used on the eligible expenses,” said Jack Bjorn, an Associate at the law offices of Eaton Peabody in Portland. “Also remember ordinary business expenses paid with PPP funds are deductible, and that recipients of the loan can also get the employee retention tax credit.”

Along with $15 billion in grants for shuttered music and theatre venues, the relief package will also provide grants of up to $5,000 for businesses with five or fewer employees.

You can view the full webinar on the Bangor Area Chamber’s facebook page.

