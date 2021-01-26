UMaine women’s hockey goalie Porter seizing moment she has waited years for

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine women’s hockey split with Boston University this weekend. Loryn Porter only allowed one goal on 65 shots earning her Hockey East Defensive Player of the Week honors.

She’s been the player of the year for the Black Bears.

“I’ve been happy with how the season has gone so far,” says UMaine senior goalie Loryn Porter, “But honestly I’m just glad to be playing hockey.”

Loryn has always had that love of the game.

“Just being at the outdoor rink all the time,” says Porter, “I had one three minutes from my house, and as soon as I was done with my homework, that is the first place I would be.”

Porter had to wait three seasons to get her chance with the Black Bears.

“Loryn has been a really dedicated, committed athlete for three years,” says UMaine head coach Ricky Reichenbach, “Obviously, she worked really hard in the offseason as she has every year. She works really hard to get better each day.”

Competing with current Buffalo Beauts (NWHL) goalie Carly Jackson every day at practice.

“You might be at opposite ends of the ice, you are still battling for who’s in net that day,” says Porter, “So I think just getting to battle it out definitely pushed me to be a better goalie and has definitely helped me this year. I definitely learned how to stay calm all the time, and that is something I have tried to apply this year.”

Now she is shining. Ranked 4th in the nation in save percentage at over 95 percent and 3rd in the country in saves with 373 in 11 games.

“Loryn’s speed, Loryn’s ability to control her rebound and Loryn’s ability to communicate with her teammates I think that’s something that has really blossomed this year is she has taken a leadership role,” says Reichenbach.

“I hope I give them confidence in the defensive zone,” says Porter, “So then we have the ability to break out and get to the other end and score some goals.”

