UMaine athletics pauses competitions until February 4th due to COVID-19, still allowed to practice

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -UMaine has paused all competitions until February 4th. The school announced they will be reviewing the next steps.

UMaine athletic programs will be allowed to continue to prepare for upcoming competitions. They may practice following guidelines for safety and health maintenance.

But, there are positive COVID-19 cases in UMaine athletics. They are quarantining, contact tracing, and have isolated the positive cases.

UMaine had its America East basketball schedule adjusted yesterday and the hold on games would not impact games next scheduled for the February 6th and 7th. Hockey has switched to a week by week announcement of games, so Hockey East will adjust the schedule tomorrow during its announcement.

