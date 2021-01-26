Advertisement

UMaine athletics pauses competitions until February 4th due to COVID-19, still allowed to practice

There are positive COVID-19 cases in UMaine athletics.
UMaine athletics pauses competitions until February 4th due to COVID-19, still allowed to...
UMaine athletics pauses competitions until February 4th due to COVID-19, still allowed to practice
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -UMaine has paused all competitions until February 4th. The school announced they will be reviewing the next steps.

UMaine athletic programs will be allowed to continue to prepare for upcoming competitions. They may practice following guidelines for safety and health maintenance.

But, there are positive COVID-19 cases in UMaine athletics. They are quarantining, contact tracing, and have isolated the positive cases.

UMaine had its America East basketball schedule adjusted yesterday and the hold on games would not impact games next scheduled for the February 6th and 7th. Hockey has switched to a week by week announcement of games, so Hockey East will adjust the schedule tomorrow during its announcement.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 25
Maine CDC reports 262 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Mills contends the state cannot afford to fully mirror federal tax cuts on CARES ACT funding...
Mills: State can’t afford to waive taxes on pandemic aid
One of many patients to receive the first of two shots for the vaccine today.
St. Joseph’s Hospital begins vaccinating the public
William and Judith Fraser and Helen Cowan received their shots from their very own...
Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered at Northern Light EMMC Saturday

Latest News

Brewer comes back to beat Foxcroft girls basketball, area scores
Brewer comes back to beat Foxcroft girls basketball, area scores
UMaine women's hockey goalie seizing moment she has waited years for
UMaine women’s hockey goalie Porter seizing moment she has waited years for
Millan named America East player of the week for 5th time this season, sets milestones
Millan named America East player of the week for 5th time this season, sets milestones
Saar joins UMaine women's hoops 1000 point club
Saar joins UMaine women’s hoops 1000 point club