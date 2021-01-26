Advertisement

Trans vet from Maine on reversal of service ban: “Not elated, I’m exhausted”

Twomey says she was as a sergeant working for NORAD as a weapons controller-tech doing air...
Twomey says she was as a sergeant working for NORAD as a weapons controller-tech doing air traffic control, first in Duluth, Minnesota, and eventually near the Arctic Circle.(Gray tv)
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Members of Maine’s transgender community are celebrating President Biden’s executive order Monday reversing President Trump’s ban on most transgender people from serving in the military.

Danni Twomey, an Air Force veteran from Cumberland, described a mix of emotions.

“I am exhausted after four years of the transgender community being the point of assault for the Trump administration pandering to the religious right. It was immoral and vindictive,” Twomey said.

Advocacy groups such as Maine Transgender Network organized protests and lobbied Maine’s congressional delegation to oppose Trump’s order to ban transgender people from military service when he made the announcement in a 2017 tweet.

Twomey, assigned male at birth and originally known as Daniel Oak Twomey, served from 1975 to 1980.

Twomey says she was as a sergeant working for NORAD as a weapons controller-tech doing air traffic control, first in Duluth, Minnesota, and eventually near the Arctic Circle.

“I still consider my military service as one of the most important experiences of my life,” Twomey said.

“It makes me want to share with people. I want them to know all the veterans and all the military people I know that are trans and what they give and what they bring to the table,” Twomey added.

“Military service is something that should be honored and this is a chance that everyone in this country who is able to serve should be able to do,” said Quinn Gormley of the Maine Transgender Network.

Gormley also described President Biden’s announcement as a symbolic win because one of the nation’s largest employers, the military, welcoming transgender people.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 25
Maine CDC reports 262 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Mills contends the state cannot afford to fully mirror federal tax cuts on CARES ACT funding...
Mills: State can’t afford to waive taxes on pandemic aid
One of many patients to receive the first of two shots for the vaccine today.
St. Joseph’s Hospital begins vaccinating the public
William and Judith Fraser and Helen Cowan received their shots from their very own...
Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered at Northern Light EMMC Saturday

Latest News

People gathered at the Camden Snow Bowl parking lot for the special town meeting.
Camden holds special town meeting, residents vote in cars
Officials say examinations are scheduled for Tuesday.
Officials investigating after two bodies found at New Sharon home
The Maine DOT release a $2.7 billion three year work plan
Maine DOT releases $2.7 billion work plan
Maine State House
Maine Senate Majority Leader to step down from Senate Leadership position