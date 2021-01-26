Team of researchers and educators support an effort to boost sea urchin farming in New England

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -

A team of researchers and educators are supporting an effort to boost sea urchin farming in New England.

A $100,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will support improving hatchery production of the green sea urchin and engage prospective urchin farmers with grow out possibilities.

The team includes folks from UMaine, UNH, the University of Rhode Island, and Maine Sea Grant.

