Team of researchers and educators support an effort to boost sea urchin farming in New England

The team includes folks from UMaine, UNH, the University of Rhode Island, and Maine Sea Grant.
Sea urchins have devoured the kelp forests of the Aleutian Islands and are now feasting on the...
Sea urchins have devoured the kelp forests of the Aleutian Islands and are now feasting on the choral-like algae.(Credit: J. Tomoleoni/USGS)
By Connor Clement
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) -

A team of researchers and educators are supporting an effort to boost sea urchin farming in New England.

A $100,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will support improving hatchery production of the green sea urchin and engage prospective urchin farmers with grow out possibilities.

The team includes folks from UMaine, UNH, the University of Rhode Island, and Maine Sea Grant.

