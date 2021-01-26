Advertisement

Scammers take aim at elderly Mainers seeking COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Nirav Shah says people are getting calls from an 844 area code.
Scammers are taking aim at Maine’s elderly population who want to get the coronavirus vaccine.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Dr. Nirav Shah says people are getting calls from an 844 area code.

They say they are calling to confirm an appointment to get the vaccine and ask for the person’s social security number.

Preying on the state’s elderly population does not sit well with the head of the Maine CDC.

“When I hear stories like that, I just think about if one of those folks called my mom and my mom said, thank goodness, I can’t wait,” said Shah. “What do I need to do? Here’s my social security number. Whatever I need to do, I will do. And so, it’s a, you know, there’s a special place in Hell.”

Dr. Shah says if you feel something is off on a phone call, ask for the person’s name and ID.

Then call the Maine CDC at 287-8016 and ask for the contact tracing team to confirm the person is who they claim to be.

