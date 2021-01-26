Saar joins UMaine women’s hoops 1000 point club

BINGHAMTON, NY (WABI) -UMaine guard Dor Saar hit the 1000 career point milestone Sunday. She is the 22nd player in UMaine women’s basketball history to reach the mark. Coach Amy Vachon said last week during her press availability she feels it is harder to hit the milestone in college than it is in Maine high school hoops. She said most players don’t get the chance to start right away in college. Dor has played since she was a freshman.

