Saar joins UMaine women’s hoops 1000 point club

22nd player in program history to hit the scoring mark.
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BINGHAMTON, NY (WABI) -UMaine guard Dor Saar hit the 1000 career point milestone Sunday. She is the 22nd player in UMaine women’s basketball history to reach the mark. Coach Amy Vachon said last week during her press availability she feels it is harder to hit the milestone in college than it is in Maine high school hoops. She said most players don’t get the chance to start right away in college. Dor has played since she was a freshman.

