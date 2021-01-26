Advertisement

Rebecca’s Place closes permanently after 45 years in Augusta

After reopening in May under new COVID-19 mandates, Nancy Berg says she struggled to keep employees.
Rebecca's Place restaurant in Augusta.
Rebecca's Place restaurant in Augusta.(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 has been hard on many small businesses and restaurants across the country.

Nancy Berg, the owner of Rebecca’s Place in Augusta, decided to close permanently.

“It is emotional, it is. But you gotta do what you gotta do,” said Berg.

For more than 40 years, Rebecca’s Place has been a mainstay in Augusta, until now.

Owner Nancy Berg says enforcing coronavirus safety guidelines was not easy.

“I have been sworn at, I’ve been given a couple of good gestures, it’s not been a good positive thing, and I think it’s just getting worse,” said Berg.

In 1976 Nancy and her husband, Leo, opened the restaurant.

Rebecca was a nickname given to her by her husband, who died five years ago.

“Someone would walk through the door and he’d say here comes Mary Lou or with me it was here comes Rebecca. We started out with a counter and take out with 10 seats, and then that grew to another room and another room to what it is today, after two fires,” said Berg

After reopening in May under new COVID-19 mandates, Berg says she struggled to keep employees.

Last week she was down to one chef and one waitress.

“I said that’s it, I am done, I’ve had it,” said Berg.

Berg says she will miss her regular customers who enjoyed the fish chowder and prime rib.

She says she is looking forward to relaxing and spending more time with her family.

“I loved my customers, I loved being here every day,” said Berg.

Berg is in the process of packing up the restaurant to sell equipment and donate the rest to local soup kitchens.

She says she hopes to sell the building once everything is squared away.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 25
Maine CDC reports 262 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
663 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, 11 new deaths
663 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, 11 new deaths
Mills contends the state cannot afford to fully mirror federal tax cuts on CARES ACT funding...
Mills: State can’t afford to waive taxes on pandemic aid
Officials say examinations are scheduled for Tuesday.
Officials investigating after two bodies found at New Sharon home

Latest News

The Good Crust
The Good Crust offers vocational skills with homegrown pizza dough
Operation Reboot Outdoors
Maine nonprofit helps veterans get outside and ‘reboot’
Newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine double what they were from the last few days
Newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine close to double in last 24 hours
Fairfield, Maine
Fairfield continues Façade Improvement and Marketing Assistance Program