Rebecca’s Place closes permanently after 45 years in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 has been hard on many small businesses and restaurants across the country.

Nancy Berg, the owner of Rebecca’s Place in Augusta, decided to close permanently.

“It is emotional, it is. But you gotta do what you gotta do,” said Berg.

For more than 40 years, Rebecca’s Place has been a mainstay in Augusta, until now.

Owner Nancy Berg says enforcing coronavirus safety guidelines was not easy.

“I have been sworn at, I’ve been given a couple of good gestures, it’s not been a good positive thing, and I think it’s just getting worse,” said Berg.

In 1976 Nancy and her husband, Leo, opened the restaurant.

Rebecca was a nickname given to her by her husband, who died five years ago.

“Someone would walk through the door and he’d say here comes Mary Lou or with me it was here comes Rebecca. We started out with a counter and take out with 10 seats, and then that grew to another room and another room to what it is today, after two fires,” said Berg

After reopening in May under new COVID-19 mandates, Berg says she struggled to keep employees.

Last week she was down to one chef and one waitress.

“I said that’s it, I am done, I’ve had it,” said Berg.

Berg says she will miss her regular customers who enjoyed the fish chowder and prime rib.

She says she is looking forward to relaxing and spending more time with her family.

“I loved my customers, I loved being here every day,” said Berg.

Berg is in the process of packing up the restaurant to sell equipment and donate the rest to local soup kitchens.

She says she hopes to sell the building once everything is squared away.

