Patchy Light Snow & Snow Showers Later Tonight & Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The ridge of high pressure that brought the partly to mostly sunny conditions to Maine today will drift northeast across southern Quebec tonight. A weak area of low pressure along with some upper-level energy will approach New England from the west tonight and then slip across Southern New England tomorrow, while at the same time a much strong storm develops well off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline. The weak storm will combine with the energy aloft and bring clouds and some light snow and snow showers to part of Maine later tonight and tomorrow, with the bulk of the light snow falling across southern and western parts of the state. The risk of flurries or snow showers will continue on Thursday as a trough of low pressure aloft remains nearby.

A pool of bitter arctic air currently building over northwestern Canada will slide southeast into New England beginning Friday and then continue across our region Saturday and likely Sunday as well. An upper-level storm associated with the pool of arctic air will swing southeast across Maine Thursday night and Friday morning. The pool of cold air associated with the storm aloft will likely bring scattered snow showers and possible heavier snow squalls to the Pine Tree State later Thursday night through part of Friday. Some of the heavier snow showers and snow squalls may lead to brief whiteout conditions leading to slick roads as some spots could pick up a quick coating to maybe as much as 2″ of snow over a short period of time. The high temps both Friday and Saturday will likely hold in the single numbers north and teens to lower 20s south, with a gusty northwest breeze likely driving the wind chill values below zero much of the time.

High pressure will bring Maine a bright, less blustery and somewhat milder day Sunday as it crosses the Northeast. At this point in time, it appears that a storm system may impact Maine and the rest of New England during the early to middle part of next week. It currently looks like the precipitation associated with the storm would be in the form of snow as the storm track would likely remain just to our east, which would keep Maine on the colder side of the storm.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy, snow showers developing, steadiest south, with a light northeast breeze and low temps in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, patchy light snow and snow showers likely, with a northeast wind under 10 mph and high temps in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Thursday: Variably cloudy, few snow showers possible, with a northwest breeze between 6 and 12 mph and high temps in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered snow showers and possible heavier snow squalls, breezy and cold, with high temps in the teens to lower 20s.

Saturday: Bright, breezy and frigid, with highs in the upper single numbers north and teens to low 20s south.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the 20s.

