Partly to Mostly Sunny & Pleasant Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A great day shaping up for our Tuesday with high pressure in control. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies today with more clouds arriving later in the day as our next disturbance approaches. Temperatures will run several degrees above average today with highs reaching the mid-20s to low 30s. The wind will be much lighter today too so the wind chill won’t be a factor in the forecast today. Skies will turn cloudy tonight as low pressure approaches from the Ohio Valley. We’ll see a chance for some snow showers after midnight as well. Temperatures will be in the 20s for most spots overnight.

Low pressure will pass to our south on Wednesday. A trough hanging back behind the storm will be draped across New England which will give us the chance for some snow showers and areas of light snow during the day Wednesday. The snow will be steadiest over southern and western parts of the state where 1″-3″ of snow fall will be possible by later Wednesday evening. The remainder of the state could see a coating to 1″ in snow showers during the day Wednesday. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s for highs. An upper low approaching the area Thursday will keep us under the clouds and the chance for some scattered snow showers especially in the mountains. Another storm is forecast to pass to our south Thursday night and Friday. The bulk of the storm will remain offshore but computer models are again hinting at a trough hanging back behind that resulting in the chance for some spots to see some light snow Thursday night and early Friday with the best chance being Downeast. As the storm pulls away, any light snow will taper off Friday morning followed by brightening skies during the afternoon. Arctic air will move in behind the departing storm for the end of the week. Temperatures will be in the teens and low 20s Friday and Saturday. We will see a gusty northwesterly wind too so wind chills will be a factor in the forecast both days.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. More clouds moving in late. Highs between 25°-34°. North/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers mainly after midnight. Lows between 18°-28°. North/northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers and some areas of light snow. Highs between 28°-36°. North/northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers possible. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Friday: Light snow possible during the morning then brightening skies during the afternoon. Breezy and much colder with highs in the teens to low 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and very cold. Highs in the mid-teens to low 20s.

