Officials investigating after two bodies found at New Sharon home

Officials say examinations are scheduled for Tuesday.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEW SHARON, Maine (WABI) - State troopers responded to a well-being check on Monday to find two deceased adult bodies at a New Sharon residence.

That’s according to the police.

We’re told they had been told to check on one individual on the Havey Road, but instead discovered the two bodies when they got there.

Officials say examinations are scheduled for Tuesday.

The circumstances are still under investigation.

