Northern Light Health seeks answers on COVID-19 vaccine supply

As the Biden Administration takes over the national vaccination efforts, there is a hope there will be more clarity about the stock pile of vaccines and what is coming down the line.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If we had more, we could do more.

That statement is a common one among state health officials when asked about vaccinating Mainers for the coronavirus.

Northern Light Health has been finding out the quantity of vaccines they’ll be getting on a weekly basis just days before they arrive.

They have reached out to lawmakers hoping to get a clearer picture of the landscape.

“We have directed questions to our congressional delegation ourselves,” said Dr. James Jarvis. “I think that is a place to start. Unfortunately, we have used the state as a conduit, and they have talked to what was Operation Warp Speed on a regular basis and then fed information back to us, and that’s usually been the most reliable source of information.”

Northern Light has been holding vaccination sign up windows online on Mondays.

A reminder they have also added a new hotline for people to sign up, but they do recommend the online portal.

The hotline number is 204-8551.

