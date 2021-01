NEW SHARON, Maine (WABI) - The deaths of two people Monday at a home in New Sharon have been ruled a murder-suicide.

State police say they went to the home on Hovey Road for a wellness check and discovered the bodies.

Police believe 55-year-old Robert Dapolito killed 42-year-old Jessica Dapolito then shot himself.

State police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.