MPA classification committee working to set fair play classes

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine Principal’s Association is working on new fair classification. Right now they’re using enrollments from April 2020, which the classification committee suspects, is much different from this fall. They’ve asked the Maine Department of Education for updated numbers.

“The committee talked about being flexible,” says Classification committee chairperson David Utterback, “As far as instead of being in a two-year cycle, perhaps that we evaluate this annually until we feel that the dust has sort of settled on the COVID-19 situation.”

There’s been talk of adding a 5th class for soccer. The fifth class would be for smaller schools to play 8-9 player soccer, rather than the traditional 11 on 11, so they could still offer the sport.

