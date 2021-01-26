Millan named America East player of the week for 5th time this season, sets milestones

Binghamton, NY (WABI) - Blanca Millan is again named America East Player of the Week. Her 5th award of the season and 13th of her career.

Millan averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 steals over the weekend sweep at Binghamton.

Blanca moved into 5th place on the program career scoring list at 1834 points. She also moved ahead of Liz Coffin for 2nd in the program’s career steals category.

