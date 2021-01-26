Advertisement

Millan named America East player of the week for 5th time this season, sets milestones

Now ranked 5th in career scoring, 2nd in careers steals in program history
Millan named America East player of the week for 5th time this season, sets milestones
Millan named America East player of the week for 5th time this season, sets milestones
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Binghamton, NY (WABI) - Blanca Millan is again named America East Player of the Week. Her 5th award of the season and 13th of her career.

Millan averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 steals over the weekend sweep at Binghamton.

Blanca moved into 5th place on the program career scoring list at 1834 points. She also moved ahead of Liz Coffin for 2nd in the program’s career steals category.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 25
Maine CDC reports 262 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Mills contends the state cannot afford to fully mirror federal tax cuts on CARES ACT funding...
Mills: State can’t afford to waive taxes on pandemic aid
One of many patients to receive the first of two shots for the vaccine today.
St. Joseph’s Hospital begins vaccinating the public
William and Judith Fraser and Helen Cowan received their shots from their very own...
Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered at Northern Light EMMC Saturday

Latest News

Brewer comes back to beat Foxcroft girls basketball, area scores
Brewer comes back to beat Foxcroft girls basketball, area scores
UMaine women's hockey goalie seizing moment she has waited years for
UMaine women’s hockey goalie Porter seizing moment she has waited years for
UMaine athletics pauses competitions until February 4th due to COVID-19, still allowed to...
UMaine athletics pauses competitions until February 4th due to COVID-19, still allowed to practice
Saar joins UMaine women's hoops 1000 point club
Saar joins UMaine women’s hoops 1000 point club