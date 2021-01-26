Maine Senate Majority Leader to step down from Senate Leadership position

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Senate Majority Leader, Nate Libby, announced on Monday that he’s stepping down from his Senate Democratic Leadership position.

The change will go into effect on Feb. 1.

In a statement, the Democrat from Lewiston cited “growing professional and family commitments” as his reason for stepping down.

We’re told he recently was hired as President of Community Concepts Finance Corporation, a Maine nonprofit.

He will continue to represent Lewiston in the senate and keep his position as Senate Chair of the Government Oversight Committee.

His full statement is below:

“Serving in legislative leadership has been the greatest honor of my professional life. The people who make up the Senate Democratic Caucus, both lawmakers and staff, are extraordinary. Each person brings different experiences and perspectives to the table, and our state is better for it. The decision to step back down from leadership has not been an easy one. Last November, I stood before the Senate Democratic Caucus and said that in the coming two-year term I would give everything I had as Majority Leader in service of our caucus, our values and our priorities. And I meant it. But life happens when you’re making other plans.

“Since November, circumstances have changed making it harder for me to make good on my commitment to the Senate Democratic Caucus. Recently, I accepted a full-time position as president of Community Concepts Finance Corporation. At the same time, my growing young family has made sacrifices to allow me to meet the demands of serving in legislative leadership. They need and deserve more of my time, and while this decision is extremely difficult for me to make, it’s for that reason I know I’ve made the right one.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve as Senate Majority Leader and for the support of both President Jackson and Assistant Majority Leader Vitelli. I’ll continue to proudly serve all of the people of Lewiston in the Senate, being the same forceful advocate for policies and state budget issues that impact our city, and chairing the Government Oversight Committee.”

The Senate Democratic caucus will elect a new leader on Feb. 1.

