Advertisement

Maine Senate Majority Leader to step down from Senate Leadership position

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Senate Majority Leader, Nate Libby, announced on Monday that he’s stepping down from his Senate Democratic Leadership position.

The change will go into effect on Feb. 1.

In a statement, the Democrat from Lewiston cited “growing professional and family commitments” as his reason for stepping down.

We’re told he recently was hired as President of Community Concepts Finance Corporation, a Maine nonprofit.

He will continue to represent Lewiston in the senate and keep his position as Senate Chair of the Government Oversight Committee.

His full statement is below:

“Serving in legislative leadership has been the greatest honor of my professional life. The people who make up the Senate Democratic Caucus, both lawmakers and staff, are extraordinary. Each person brings different experiences and perspectives to the table, and our state is better for it. The decision to step back down from leadership has not been an easy one. Last November, I stood before the Senate Democratic Caucus and said that in the coming two-year term I would give everything I had as Majority Leader in service of our caucus, our values and our priorities. And I meant it. But life happens when you’re making other plans.

“Since November, circumstances have changed making it harder for me to make good on my commitment to the Senate Democratic Caucus. Recently, I accepted a full-time position as president of Community Concepts Finance Corporation. At the same time, my growing young family has made sacrifices to allow me to meet the demands of serving in legislative leadership. They need and deserve more of my time, and while this decision is extremely difficult for me to make, it’s for that reason I know I’ve made the right one.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve as Senate Majority Leader and for the support of both President Jackson and Assistant Majority Leader Vitelli. I’ll continue to proudly serve all of the people of Lewiston in the Senate, being the same forceful advocate for policies and state budget issues that impact our city, and chairing the Government Oversight Committee.”

The Senate Democratic caucus will elect a new leader on Feb. 1.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: AP
Police: Pair attacked man with out-of-state license plates
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 25
Maine CDC reports 262 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Speed is likely the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old Caribou man the...
Caribou man dies in snowmobiling crash
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Maine CDC data for Sunday, Jan. 24
No new coronavirus-related deaths reported Sunday

Latest News

Independence Association hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Vaccination clinic focuses on Mainers with developmental disabilities
Collins meets with, thanks Maine National Guard in D.C.
Senator Collins thanks Maine National Guard soldiers in Washington on Sunday
Solar Panels at Good Shepherd Food Bank in Hampden
Maine’s largest hunger relief organization partners with local energy company to reduce carbon pollution, while feeding those in need
Northern Light adds hotline
Northern Light adds COVID-19 vaccination hotline